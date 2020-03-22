First Alert Forecast: cool Sunday vibes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! A cold front passed late Saturday and a number of weather factors will bring cool vibes to the Cape Fear Region Sunday…
Temperatures: Expect 50s to, at most, 60s, instead of the balmy 70s and 80s we had been having with regularity.
Winds: Northeast breezes of 10 to 15 mph and possible gusts in the 20s will add a nippy dimension to the day.
Skies: Clouds will limit the warm late March sun and could even deliver a chilly shower or drizzle patch or two.
As the front attempts to return through the Cape Fear Region Sunday night, odds for showers will increase. A soaking 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain appears probable with this next wave of rain.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here, or a full ten-day forecast for any location you like on your WECT Weather App.
