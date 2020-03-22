Cancelled race can’t stop one man’s half marathon run

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coronavirus concerns prompted the organizers of Wilmington’s 11th marathon to cancel but that couldn’t stop Dean Denning.
Denning first started running through a walk-to-run program with Monteith Builders in 2016.
At the time, he weighed over 300 lbs. and was facing significant health issues.
In the four years since, Denning lost 75 lbs. and on Saturday completed his goal of 13.1 miles.
A small group of socially-distanced supporters celebrated Denning’s finish at Greenfield Lake Park complete with homemade posters and medals for him.
“We are going to keep running through this thing, that’s one of the safest things you can do," Dennin said. "I trained for this and Aaron Kolk got me ready so didn’t want to waste all that time that he put in... that we put in together.”
Denning’s longest run before Saturday was a 9.3 mile run in September 2019.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.