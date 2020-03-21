Wilmington Municipal Golf course working to keep golfers safe from coronavirus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Municipal Golf course is open and doing its part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Tee times are spaced out 16 minutes in order to create social distancing, bunker rakes have been removed, there are no more golf carts and holes on the greens have been reversed.
“We've taken the cups and flipped them upside down and put them in the hole,” said David Donovan, Wilmington Municipal Golf Course Manager/PGA Pro. “We put the flagstick in the hole so you can grab your ball without touching the flag stick or the hole. The ball stays up towards the top now.”
Golfers are pleased with what the course has done to protect golfers, but that doesn’t mean he still isn’t worried about the coronavirus.
“I am concerned but I am taking steps to protect myself and my family and others,” said Dave Gandarela. “Just like they say a lot of handwashing and sanitize that’s what I’m doing.”
Others are using their time on the course as a much-needed break from the coronavirus.
“Anytime you turn on the TV or the radio they are talking about the coronavirus.” Said John Newell. “So, it’s nice to get out here and purge your mind a bit. And play golf.”
Other courses like Cape Fear National and Magnolia Greens are open and taking precautions to make sure that golfers are safe.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.