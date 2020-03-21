Verizon Center in Wilmington closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

“We can confirm that an individual who works at a Verizon facility in Wilmington has tested positive for the coronavirus,” says Kate Jay, South Area Communications Manager for Verizon. “We immediately closed the facility for deep cleaning, notified any individuals that were in close contact and continued to serve our customers by routing calls to other call centers as well as to our home based agents who are able to answer calls from their homes. In order to increase social distancing to flatten the curve of the pandemic, we’re working to ensure more of our call center reps have work from home capabilities.”