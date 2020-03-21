Opioid treatment rules relaxed to support social distancing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - At clinics that provide medication-aided opioid treatment programs, lines form nearly every day as people arrive to receive daily medication in person.
Those sort of lines are exactly the thing communities are working to discourage as social distancing measures are implemented nationwide to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Earlier this week, both the American Medical Association and the American Society of Addiction Medication encouraged flexibility in the opioid treatment programming to include allowing people to take home a supply of medication for up to 28 days.
“We are really weighing the lesser of two evils, so to speak,” said Kenny House of the Coastal Horizons Center. “To have medication in great quantities means that it needs to be stored and secured properly and there’s always a risk with that, but we’re dealing with a pandemic so there’s another risk that people would get sick and possibly die so we have two very strong cases.”
At the Coastal Horizons Center, some people are able to take home a three day supply, while those deemed to be a lower-risk can take home a larger supply.
“We have a medical director, medical staff who take it very seriously...assessing where people are in terms of that what we call that ‘stratifying risk.’ We have different cohorts of risk and we try to take care of people according to that,” House said.
House says some people are dependent on their services and they’re working to implement new tele-health therapy options while also maintaining a level of staffing to provide the range of care their patients and clients need.
“We’re focusing right now as we have been this past week on, number one, keeping people safe and trying to figure out how to balance the safety of our staff, our patients and our community all at the same time,” he said. "So, it’s been challenging as it has been challenging for everybody.”
