Oak Island declares state of emergency, discontinues short-term rentals

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - As Brunswick County’s number of presumptive-positive cases of the novel coronavirus grows, Oak Island has joined other Southeastern North Carolina beach towns in declaring a state of emergency.
The order, effective immediately, gives the town manager authority to take “all lawful actions necessary” to protect the town during the pandemic.
It also discontinues all short-term rentals on the island until further notice — those renting property on the island for any period shorter than three months are to be out by 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 — and no new short-term rentals will be allowed until the order is revoked.
Additionally, the order “strongly encourages” gatherings be limited to no more than 10 people, and that residents and town employees limit travel as much as possible.
