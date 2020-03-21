New Hanover County, UNCW identify additional COVID-19 positives

The second individual left for a study-abroad program in January. They returned from abroad on March 14, via a flight to Charlotte, and returned directly from the airport to their home of origin, which is not in New Hanover County. This student was enrolled in a third-party provider’s program abroad. The individual has not been on campus since before their travel abroad. We are in the process of contacting the small group of UNCW students affiliated with the same city abroad."