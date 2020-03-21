New Hanover County, UNCW identify additional COVID-19 positives

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Public health officials in New Hanover County announced they’ve been made aware of three additional positive test results for COVID-19.
The results, which officials said they received Saturday, March 21, all “appear to be travel related” according to a release from the county.
According to the release, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now allowing positive results obtained through testing at a private lab to be considered “positives” rather than “presumptive-positives.”
The release says the second confirmed case traveled to the area by way of the Myrtle Beach International Airport on March 17. That person was not symptomatic while traveling, but went to the doctor on March 19 when they developed symptoms.
The third confirmed case was an individual who went to Florida and developed symptoms on March 13 while there. They traveled by care back to New Hanover County and were tested on March 16 at a doctor’s office.
The fourth case had traveled to Colorado and came back March 9, not becoming symptomatic until March 11 and not getting tested until march 17. According to the release the fourth patient did not self-isolate when symptoms began, so the health department is working to determine who the individual may have had close contact with.
In addition to the county’s update, UNCW announced two students have tested positive for the virus after returning from trips.
The university’s post on Facebook reads, in part:
"In the first case, the student left campus for spring break on March 10 and returned to Wilmington on March 17. They have not returned to campus since before their March 10 travel.
The second individual left for a study-abroad program in January. They returned from abroad on March 14, via a flight to Charlotte, and returned directly from the airport to their home of origin, which is not in New Hanover County. This student was enrolled in a third-party provider’s program abroad. The individual has not been on campus since before their travel abroad. We are in the process of contacting the small group of UNCW students affiliated with the same city abroad."
The university said it would not elaborate on information regarding the students, but that both were being treated and are being isolated according to CDC guidelines.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.