Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
Man charged with fake doctor note saying he had coronavirus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man is facing charges after authorities say he lied about having the new coronavirus, causing a business to shut down and creating panic in a school system. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright says 31-year-old Jeffrey Travis Long of Inman was arrested on Thursday and charged with breach of peace and forgery. Long showed his employer a doctor's excuse from a VA hospital in Asheville, North Carolina, purportedly showing he had tested positive for COVID-19. Wright says the call center where Long works shut down for several days for sanitizing.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NIKKI-HALEY
Nikki Haley resigns from Boeing board over airlines bailout
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has resigned from the board of Boeing Co.. According to a letter obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday, Haley cut her ties to the company because of her opposition to an industry bailout that is being offered in response to the new coronavirus outbreak. Earlier this week, Boeing said it is seeking $60 billion in aid for itself and its supply chain. Both are struggling amid the COVID-19 outbreak, which has halted major travel and shuttered many businesses. The Trump administration has said it would back the airplane manufacturer, which is also a top U.S. defense contractor.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS
Governors raise alarm as coronavirus taxes health systems
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — U.S. governors have told the president that their states are in dire need of federal help as they expand measures to contain the coronavirus. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says a surge in filling hospital beds could push the state past its capacity to deliver health care in seven to 10 days. California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order for the nation's most populous state and warned it would be short thousands of hospital beds. Governors asked the White House for additional oversight of National Guard units and pleaded with the administration to help them acquire more test kits.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-DRIVE-IN-THEATERS
The drive-in, relic of yesterday, finds itself suited to now
NEW YORK (AP) — The drive-in theater, long a dwindling nostalgia act in a multiplex world, is experiencing a momentary return to prominence. With nearly all of the nation’s movie theaters shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, some drive-in owners think they’re in a unique position to give moviegoers a chance to do something out of the house while keeping distance from others. This weekend, some drive-ins aren’t the only show in town. They’re the only show in the country. For a brief moment, the drive-in is uniquely suited to today.
FUGITIVE ARRESTED-ARSON
SC man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Mississippi
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a South Carolina man wanted for attempted murder and arson was arrested at a Mississippi rest stop. Johnathan Emilien of Greenville, South Carolina was picked up Wednesday night after authorities found him asleep in his car at a rest stop. Fountain Inn Police Chief Michael Hamilton said authorities responded to a call Tuesday night regarding a gunshot wound victim and a residence on fire. Hamilton said 33-year-old Emilien was considered a suspect. He was charged with five counts of attempted murder and arson. Emilien is pending extradition to South Carolina. It's unclear whether he has an attorney. Hamilton says all the victims were doing okay.
MISSING BOY-COLORADO
Remains of missing Colorado boy found in Florida
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say human remains found in Florida are believed to be those of a Colorado boy reported missing by his stepmother, who was later arrested and charged with his death. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Friday the remains of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch were found in Pace, on the Florida Panhandle. Investigators are asking for information if anyone saw the boy's stepmother, Letecia Stauch, in Pace or nearby Pensacola between Feb. 3 and Feb. 5. Stauch reported Gannon missing Jan. 27, saying he never returned after leaving to go to a friend’s house.