Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina guard Tyasha Harris is the recipient of the Dawn Staley award. The Phoenix Club of Philadelphia, which announces the award each year, selected Harris as the second Gamecock winner in the eight years the award has been presented. The award, named after the South Carolina coach and Philadelphia native, goes to the player in women's basketball who best displays the qualities Staley demonstrated during her playing career. Harris had a career-best average of 12 points a game this season and became the first in program history with 700 or more career assists. South Carolina finished the season ranked No. 1 in the country.