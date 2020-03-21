First Alert Forecast: few showers, temperatures dropping

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! I hope you are enjoying your weekend so far! A cold front will be moving in to the Cape Fear region bringing a few showers and maybe a rumble of thunder.
Clouds will continue to build in through the afternoon and evening hours. A shower or two possible overnight as the front passes. The warm, SW winds will switch to a cooler NE wind dropping temps to near 50 overnight.
Front will stall out keeping cloud cover and rain chances around for Sunday. Temperatures will reach the loser 60s Sunday afternoon.
Rain chances will stick around for much of the week ahead, so be sure to have your WECT Weather app handy! You can watch radar and check out your 7 day planning forecast, which you can find below for Wilmington. You can also see your 10 day for forecast for your backyard or on the go too!
