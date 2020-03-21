First Alert Forecast: cold front set to bring wetter, cooler changes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Your First Alert Forecast is active as a cold front sags into and ultimately through the Cape Fear Region, focusing rain chances and orchestrating some noticeable temperature and wind changes as it goes...
Saturday: Expect variable clouds with the risk of a pop-up shower or locally heavy afternoon thunderstorm. Warm, southwest, pre-frontal breezes will promote above-average temperatures again; most spots will hit the 70s to lower 80s.
Saturday night and Sunday: Clouds will support the chance for a leftover shower, storm, or mist or drizzle patch, but much of the time ought to be rain-free. Nippy northeast breezes will pin temperatures in the cooler 50s and 60s for most of the period.
Next week: Rain chances will stay, so please plan to use your WECT Weather App to decide which periods favor escaping outdoors. Temperatures are likely to regularly crest at least in the 60s and 70s; nights ought to stay mild enough to preclude frost.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here, or a full ten-day forecast for any location you like on your WECT Weather App. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team in these unusual and challenging times!
