Brunswick County COVID-19 positive count grows to six

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Public health officials have identified two additional cases of the novel coronavirus in Brunswick County.
On Saturday, March 21, the county announced its fifth and sixth presumptive-positive cases as the number of those tested continues to grow.
Both new cases were travel-related, officials said in a news release, and neither were symptomatic before they returned home.
The individuals are now self-isolating according to CDC guidelines.
Brunswick County also announced Saturday some of its county business offices will only see visitors by appointment starting Monday, March 23.
