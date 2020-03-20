Wrightsville Beach, Surf City will close all beach access Friday

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Wrightsville Beach and Surf City officials announced Friday morning that all beach accesses in their respective communities will be closed beginning today.
“The town of Wrightsville Beach by order of the mayor and chief of police has closed all beaches (sound and ocean side) and accesses through March 31,” a Facebook post by the town’s police department stated.
The decision is effective immediately and will remain in place until it’s rescinded or superseded by another declaration, the post continued.
Wrightsville Beach officials said police officers will be patrolling the strand and have the authority to arrest anyone who doesn’t comply.
Officials also said all town restroom facilities will be closed and ask that residents and visitors refrain from using parks and other public spaces.
In Surf City, Mayor Doug Medlin said they’re taking proactive measures and closing all public beach access sites, public parking areas, and town parks beginning at noon Friday.
These measures will be in effect until rescinded.
“In addition, we are urging all business owners and residents to follow the Governor’s Executive Orders for the health safety and welfare of our community. We ask for your understanding and cooperation as we continue to address this evolving situation,” Medlin stated.
Carolina Beach town officials will hold an emergency meeting at a p.m. to consider declaring a state of emergency with the possibility of beach closures.
The decisions come a day after area beaches were bustling on a warm first day of spring, amid pleas from health officials for social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.