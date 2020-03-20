Woman with ties to Carolina Beach appears in upcoming episode of ‘Naked and Afraid’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman with ties to Carolina Beach appears on an upcoming episode of The Discovery Channel’s Naked and Afraid.
Lisa Hagan, who once ran a charter company in Carolina Beach, said a high school friend encouraged her to try out for the show. Unfortunately, Hagan said her friend, Julie Fleming, died of cancer before Hagan was able to tell her she was selected to be on the show.
Hagan said she competed in her friend’s honor.
“That is what kept my drive going because it was very difficult; there were very trying times out there,” she said. “I can attest to the fact that if you are hungry they don’t give you a cracker. It’s not happening. You are 100% on your own.”
Hagan said she had some anxiety about being naked but quickly got over it.
“Naked without even having tequila shots first!” she joked. “Initially, I had such anxiety about that and that was a hard part for me. It’s all about survival, so you automatically kick into survival mode. So, that went away after the first few hours. But it is it was a big fear and a big concern that I had to be naked with a strange man but it all worked out."
Hagan, a breast cancer survivor, said her experience on the show made her feel like she can do anything she sets her mind to.
“I think the whole challenge gave me more of a sense of self and I really felt accomplished, like there’s nothing I can’t do,” she said.
Hagan, who was working in Florida when we spoke to her last week, is also a nurse. She is in Louisiana this week helping with patients who have COVID-19.
In a few months though, Hagan plans to move back to Carolina Beach to reopen her business, Nauti Cajun Charters.
“I had a successful business there for a few seasons so I’m returning to wonderful friends and that area is a place that is near and dear to my heart,” she said.
Hagan’s episode will air Sunday, March 22 at 8 p.m. on the Discovery Channel.
