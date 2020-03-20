Woman accused of shooting at Willard home

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A 19-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly firing a gun into a Pender County home earlier this year.
Zaria Mitchell was arrested Thursday and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place at 85 Washington Creek Dr. in Willard shortly after 10 p.m. on March 2.
Five people were in the home at the time of the shooting but no one was injured.
Mitchell is being held under a $50,000 bond.
