Support the Port offers free downloadable coloring books for children home because of the coronavirus pandemic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Parents with children at home looking for something to do while school is out have a colorful option. Support the Port, a non-profit agency in Wilmington, is offering free, downloadable coloring books.
“As our kids are out of school due to Coronavirus, we at Support the Port have decided to release parts of our educational activity books, Wilmington NC in Color, coloring books about Wilmington’s history,” says Cedric Harrison, the creator of the coloring books. “School is closed but we believe that learning never stops.”
The activity books spotlight Wilmington’s African American heritage. The artwork includes superhero drawings of African American heroes like Michael Jordan, Althea Gibson and Meadowlark Lemon. Regular Grayson, the art teacher at GLOW Academy, is the artist behind all of the illustrations.
The coloring books typically costs $10, but Support the Port is waiving that fee during Governor Cooper’s executive order to close all North Carolina schools until March 30.
Following news Thursday of North Carolina’s first community spread case, Governor Cooper says parents should prepare for students to be out of school longer than the March 30 deadline.
Click here to download the Support the Port coloring books.
