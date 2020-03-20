Storage unit company offers displaced college students free storage

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - City Storage is offering free storage for up to two months for students who have been displaced due to coronavirus.
Several universities have moved to on-line learning during this time and housing arrangements have suddenly changed for those students.
City Storage operates two locations, 420 North 4th Street and 1525 South Front Street. The offer applies to new tenants only. The customers would be charged a standard rental fee for the third month.
Students will need to show student ID to get the special. You can learn more by visiting the website at citystorageusa.com.
