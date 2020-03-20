Sen. Burr responds to NPR report regarding coronavirus remarks to constituent group

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WECT) - North Carolina’s senior senator Richard Burr is responding to a report that he warned a group of constituents about the dire consequences the country could face because of the coronavirus, weeks before the state closed schools to control the spread of COVID-19.
National Public Radio says it obtained a recording of Burr’s remarks made at a Capitol Hill social club on February 27, to a group organized by Tar Heel Circle.
“There will be, I’m sure, times that communities, probably some in North Carolina, have a transmission rate where they say, ‘Let’s close schools for two weeks. Everybody stay home,’” is one quote NPR says Burr told the group.
The NPR report says “The remarks from U.S. Sen. Richard Burr were more stark than any he had delivered in more public forums.”
Burr took to Twitter early Thursday evening responding to the NPR report. “In a tabloid-style hit piece today, NPR knowingly and irresponsibly misrepresented a speech I gave last month about the coronavirus threat. Let me set the record straight,” Burr tweeted. “In a press conference on Feb. 26, the President and public health officials urged schools, hospitals, businesses, and families to begin making plans for potential closures, social distancing, and telework.”
Burr has not commented on another report published later Thursday, this one from ProPublica, saying Burr “..sold off a significant percentage of his stocks, unloading between $628,000 and $1.72 million of his holdings on Feb. 13 in 33 separate transactions.”
