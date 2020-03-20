No, Wilmington police will NOT ask you for money to satisfy warrants

Phone scam is making its rounds again, says WPD

WPD is sending out a warning about a phone scam in our region. (Source: Pexels)
March 20, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT - Updated March 20 at 3:47 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department wants you to know about the resurgence of a phone scam in the area.

WPD says callers are posing as police employees from a number that appears to come from the PD. They offer to take care of an outstanding arrest warrant if you just send them a little cash. That’s not how it works.

The WPD says that’s a scam and to avoid sending people money. If you feel you’re a victim of this one, call (910) 343-3609 to report the crime.

