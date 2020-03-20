NHRMC postpones non-essential surgeries

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Regional Medical Center system has postponed all non-essential surgeries until further notice, officials announced Friday.
“This change allows the health system greater flexibility to ensure staffing, space and resources are available as part of NHRMC’s proactive decision-making and preparation for impacts from COVID-19,” the hospital said in a news release.
NHRMC is contacting providers, who then will contact affected patients to let them know that their procedures will be rescheduled.
If a patient’s condition changes, the patient should contact their provider, who can re-evaluate the best way to proceed.
NHRMC Atlantic SurgiCenter will close as of March 20 until further notice.
Operating rooms will continue to be available at NHRMC’s 17th Street campus and the NHRMC Orthopedic Hospital for essential procedures.
