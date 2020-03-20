NHRMC advisory group’s future meetings on hold during virus outbreak

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Partnership Advisory Group that is working on future healthcare management plans at New Hanover Regional Medical Center will take a break while officials focus efforts on the current pandemic. Five members of the PAG are on staff for the hospital and need to help with the efforts.
Six organizations have submitted proposals to manage the hospital. The PAG was set to follow up on those proposals as part of the next steps with meetings the next couple weeks, but those have been cancelled.
The group planned to release details of those proposals on March 30th, but that has also been delayed at least two weeks. County commissioners plan to hold a public hearing on the proposals before any final selections will be made.
NHRMC President and CEO John Gizdic plans to hold forums with employees and providers to answer questions.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.