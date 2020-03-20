Wilmington dentist stripped of license by NC dental board

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington dentist is no longer allowed to practice in North Carolina. The State Board of Dental Examiners revoked Dr. Albert Bozart’s license citing incompetence and malpractice.
Complaints to the state dental board, which included patient claims dating back over ten years ago, prompted an investigation.
One patient reported that after going to Bozart Family Dentistry in pain, Bozart filled the bad tooth leaving decay still left inside.
The board’s findings also showed the dentist overfilled the canal of another patients tooth during a root canal. In all, the board concluded Bozart was incompetent and negligent in the care of 19 patients.
Bozrt has practiced dentistry in Wilmington since 2002. Bozar Family Dentistry has received several Encore Magazine’s “Best Of Wilmington” awards.
