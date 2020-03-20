Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

North Carolina's governor says the state has documented its first case of community spread of coronavirus as positive cases climbed to nearly 100 overall. Gov. Roy Cooper also said unemployment benefit requests had surged to 18,000 since he issued an executive order Tuesday loosening the rules for such claims as businesses reduce operations due to social distancing and other virus-fighting measures. The state typically sees about 3,000 claims per week under normal circumstances. Cooper said the state confirmed the case of community spread of COVID-19 in Wilson County, meaning the person testing positive had not traveled to a coronavirus hot spot or been in contact with someone known to have it.