LabCorp now able to perform 20,000 coronavirus tests a day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - LabCorp now has the ability to perform 20,000 coronavirus tests per day – which doubles its testing capacity since last week.
The 20,000 tests are available starting Friday.
“The company is working continuously to increase capacity and support the needs of healthcare workers, patients, government, clients and other organizations, and expects capacity to continue to increase,” LabCorp said in a release.
LabCorp said it wants testing available to patients who are showing symptoms of COVID-19.
The announcement comes as the number of coronavirus cases tops 135 in North Carolina.
A total of 3,233 tests have been completed in North Carolina, health officials said. That number includes tests performed at the state lab as well as private facilities such a LabCorp.
LabCorp is now performing COVID-19 testing at its labs in Phoenix, Burlington, North Carolina, and Raritan, New Jersey.
Patients should not go to a LabCorp location to be tested – a healthcare facility will collect a sample and have it sent to LabCorp.
The results will be ready in three to four days.
