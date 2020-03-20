Kure Beach votes to close beach access, commissioner says hand was forced by other towns

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Town commissioners in Kure Beach voted Friday night to declare an emergency and prepare to close access to the beach in the southern New Hanover County town while the community braces for effects due to coronavirus.
The vote did not come without angst among some of the commissioners. Mayor Pro Tem David Heglar expressed frustration during the call-in meeting after many people drove to Kure Beach upon the sudden closures this afternoon in Carolina Beach and Wrightsville Beach. Heglar said they are lucky nothing happened, because the town wasn’t prepared for so many people to visit their beach at once.
“This is what happens when others around us take action without coordination," Mayor Pro Tem David Heglar said. Another commissioner described the Friday night vote as their hand being forced by the actions of other towns.
The declaration gives folks until 8 a.m. Saturday to vacate the beach. Mayor Craig Bloszinsky stated that officers will not be patrolling the beach, but lifeguards will spread the word that access is off limits.
