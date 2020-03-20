Isolation poses risks for domestic violence victims and survivors, help still available

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Many are isolating to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic, but those working to end domestic violence say more time at home can be dangerous for victims and survivors.
Shelter workers say while offices may not be open, the staff is still working remotely to provide services.
Andrea Stough, the residential services director at Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, said local and national resources are still operating.
Locally, shelters are still doing intakes and operating emergency shelters.
Stough says often times victims reach out for help when they’re away from their abuser, whether they are at work, school, or the doctor.
With so many places closed, those options may not be available. However, there are still many resources and people available to help.
“The major change is that our public officials are not open right now but that hasn’t changed that we’re responding to any type of plea for help or reach out. We are 24 hours a day, seven days a week," she said.
She also says isolation can trigger flashbacks or difficult emotions for survivors of domestic violence and that it is extremely important for survivors to stay connected with their support systems right now.
