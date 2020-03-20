Hitting the beach? Experts say keep your distance

“Going to the beach they think I’m out in the open. I’m not in a confined restaurant or shopping center or anything like that so I’m not at risk because the air will just blow it away," said Dr. David Schmitz with Novant Health. “It’ll blow right into you. You are not limiting your exposure by going in a public place just because it’s out in the air. It’s limiting yourself to exposure of people that limits your ability or decreases your risk of getting the infection,” said Dr. David Schmitz of Novant Health.