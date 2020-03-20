Hitting the beach? Experts say keep your distance

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The first day of spring brought gorgeous weather and many people headed straight for the beach.
As social distancing becomes the new normal, experts say it’s okay to go out for a walk on the beach but you should do so while maintaining that 6-foot space between yourself and other people.
“You don’t go with a group. It’s not a play date," said Carla Turner of New Hanover County Public Health. "If you and your children want to go or if a couple wants to go walk down the beach for some exercise, that’s fine, again what I want to impress is social distancing at least 6 feet away and anytime you’re touching anything you need to wash your hands as soon as you can.
The beaches were noticeably busy for a Thursday in March with the temperature pushing 80 degrees.
“Going to the beach they think I’m out in the open. I’m not in a confined restaurant or shopping center or anything like that so I’m not at risk because the air will just blow it away," said Dr. David Schmitz with Novant Health. “It’ll blow right into you. You are not limiting your exposure by going in a public place just because it’s out in the air. It’s limiting yourself to exposure of people that limits your ability or decreases your risk of getting the infection,” said Dr. David Schmitz of Novant Health.
Despite people visible at nearly every beach access on Pleasure Island, there were none on the Kure Beach Pier.
The owners posted a closure notice saying they felt it was the right thing to do to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The gate is chained and locked; the note says they’ll open the pier in April.
Gail Mabry Denning says she worries every flu season about her health, and arrived at Kure Beach to enjoy the scenery, eat her to-go dinner and escape from the stress of coronavirus.
“This is the greatest place on earth to be, I’m mighty happy to be here," she said. "I hope I get to live through the coronavirus to enjoy it.”
Others are less concerned. Zach Freeland is visiting Kure Beach with a friend’s family on their spring break. He says they weren’t concerned about traveling.
“It’s kind of like a quiet beach, we wouldn’t want to go somewhere like Fort Lauderdale,” he said. "That’s what we were thinking of, but this place is pretty quiet not that many people so we figured it be fine.”
