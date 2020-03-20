Full house: One mom’s positive spin on being stuck at home

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - In a kid’s-playroom-turned-office, Katie Miles is adjusting to working alongside her husband, their two kids, and their dog.
Miles explained how she usually works a public relations and marketing job in an office setting when her kindergartener jumped in to explain why she was home.
“Her office is canceled from the coronavirus!” he said.
And like the office, school has also been canceled because of the virus, meaning her kindergartener and second grader are home all day, too.
“It’s pretty much chaos at all times. My husband typically works from home and usually has a much calmer experience than it’s been this week so we’ve been trying to take breaks as he works for a few hours, I watch the kids and vice versa to kind of get some level of sanity,” she said.
They have been waking up earlier or staying up later to get work done, saying normal work hours are out the window.
Miles has found humor and a sense of unity trying to balance conference calls and keeping the kids busy.
“Thank goodness for technology because we’ve been watching lots of Netflix. Usually, we’re like only a two-shows-a-day type family but all that’s out the window. Whatever it takes. There are all sorts of amazing resources out there,” she said.
She has joined kids quarantine Facebook groups where people are constantly posting activities and her co-workers are sharing what works for them.
“Definitely reach out for help and reach out for those resources that are going to distract the kids for at least you know 20 minutes to an hour. It’s so helpful,” she said.
Amidst the sudden lifestyle change, she has found a way to be grateful for their new normal.
“It’s completely overwhelming but having a sense of humor, we’re joking around all the time because this is just ridiculous what’s going on so being able to laugh about it. And hopefully, we’ll look back and appreciate the time we got to spend as a family,” she said.
