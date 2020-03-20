First Alert Forecast: toasty temps on tap for the first full day of Spring

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Spring officially arrived at 11:50 p.m. yesterday... it’s earliest arrival since 1896! To welcome the new season a very toasty ridge of high pressure will linger over the Cape Fear Region. For some perspective, average high temperatures are mainly in the upper 60s for mid-March. A cold front will break the toasty pattern over the weekend which will usher in some cooler seasonable air. For now consider these temperatures...
Friday: temperatures will soar to 80-86 on the mainland, 74-80 for the beaches. Enjoy mostly sunny skies and with a low chance for a stray shower, near 10%.
Friday Night: temperatures coasting to the middle 60s as clouds become more numerous and shower chances slowly rise.
Saturday: temperatures are limited to the middle and upper 70s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Chances for showers will grow to notable 30-40%.
Your long-range forecast features aditional cooling for the latter half of the weekend and variable rain chances. Eventually we’ll see warmer weather and diminishing rain odds as the new week progresses. Catch all the details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: a full, location-specific, ten-day forecast is just a tap away on your WECT Weather App! Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team and stay healthy, friends!
