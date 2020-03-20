First Alert Forecast: sharp temp change over the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Spring officially arrived at 11:50 p.m. yesterday... it’s earliest arrival since 1896! To welcome the new season a very toasty ridge of high pressure will linger over the Cape Fear Region. For some perspective, average high temperatures are mainly in the upper 60s for mid-March. A cold front will break the toasty pattern over the weekend which will usher in some cooler seasonable air.
Friday Night: temperatures coasting to the middle 60s as clouds become more numerous. Shower chances should remain low early on and slowly rise late.
Saturday: temperatures will grow to the middle and upper 70s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Chances for showers will grow to a notable 30-40%.
Sunday: after a cold front passes through, expect a sharp temperatures drop to highs in the lower 60s. Chance for showers will range from 40-50%.
Your long-range forecast features warmer weather and diminishing rain odds as the new week progresses. Catch all the details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: a full, location-specific, ten-day forecast is just a tap away on your WECT Weather App! Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team and stay healthy, friends!
