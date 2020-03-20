First Alert Forecast: sharp temp change over the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Spring officially arrived at 11:50 p.m. yesterday... it’s earliest arrival since 1896! To welcome the new season a very toasty ridge of high pressure will linger over the Cape Fear Region. For some perspective, average high temperatures are mainly in the upper 60s for mid-March. A cold front will break the toasty pattern over the weekend which will usher in some cooler seasonable air.