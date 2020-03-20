FDA working to approve drugs that might treat COVID-19

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There are no proven treatments for the COVID-19 virus, but experts have anecdotal evidence some drugs already on the market could save lives.
As of Thursday evening, the CDC estimates more than 10,440 people in the US have been infected with the coronavirus. Any vaccine for the virus could take 12 to 18 months to be released.
Thursday, White House leaders announced they’re committed to cutting the red tape and doing everything they can to make sure people have access to try drugs that could help them.
Antiviral therapy drug Remdesivir has been used in the past to treat Ebola, but medical experts say it could help block viruses from reproducing, NBC reports. Previous drug trials with animals had shown the drug, developed by Gilead Sciences, might treat MERS, another type of coronavirus.
Within 24 hours of taking it, some people saw their symptoms disappear.
Another option is a drug used to treat malaria and arthritis, called chloroquine.
President Donald Trump touted the potential chloroquine could have for coronavirus patients at a press briefing Thursday.
“It is known as a malaria drug, its been around for a long time, its very powerful. But the nice part is its been around a long time so we know if things don’t go as planned its not going to kill anybody," President Trump said. "We’re going to be able to make that drug available immediately.”
“The FDA is committed to providing regulatory flexibility and guidance during this crisis, while fulfilling its duty to ensure product safety and effectiveness," FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said during the briefing.
While Dr. Hahn cautioned its important to “not provide false hope,” he said the president has asked the agency to “be aggressive.”
Bayer announced Thursday they’re donating 3 million tablets of the drug to the US government.
“Resochin, a product discovered by Bayer in 1934 and indicated for prevention and treatment of malaria, also appears to have broad spectrum antiviral properties and effects on the body’s immune response. New data from initial preclinical and evolving clinical research conducted in China, while limited, shows potential for the use of Resochin in treating patients with COVID-19 infection,” the statement from Bayer’s Facebook page said.
At this time, neither drug is approved for use in coronavirus patients by the FDA.
