UNCW basketball coach Takayo Siddle not letting coronavirus closures slow him down

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New UNCW men’s basketball coach Takayo Siddle has been on the job less than a week and because of the coronavirus closures, he hasn’t been able to sit down and talk to his players face-to-face.
That’s not stopping him from reaching out to each and every one of his players on the phone, making sure they are safe.
“I wanted to make sure I took a couple hours and reach out to all my players by phone,” said Siddle. “And let them know that I am concerned about their safety and to let them know how excited I am to be their coach.”
One topic he and his players aren’t talking about is basketball.
“I want to get to know them as people and I want them to stay on top of their academics and I want them to be safe,” says Siddle. “So, I am communicating with them a lot.”
Because of the coronavirus, the NCAA has put a halt on travel for recruiting. Coaches are still allowed to call or text recruits, and Siddle has been busy looking for future Seahawk players.
“Getting on the phone with those guys sending out text messages and on FaceTime. Just trying to get creative in recruiting is what I’m trying to do and try to get ahead and catch up on the recruiting trail.”
