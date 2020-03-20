CFCC postpones spring commencement ceremonies

“This was a very difficult decision,” said Jim Morton, CFCC president. “Unfortunately, we cannot predict how long our area will be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our commencement ceremonies are meant to be a celebration of our graduates’ hard work, and we want to be able to safely provide a celebratory atmosphere for our graduates and their families. This means we must postpone the May ceremonies. We will reschedule when we can make a determination on an upcoming date.”