CFCC postpones spring commencement ceremonies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College has postponed its May commencement ceremonies, the school announced Friday.
“This was a very difficult decision,” said Jim Morton, CFCC president. “Unfortunately, we cannot predict how long our area will be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our commencement ceremonies are meant to be a celebration of our graduates’ hard work, and we want to be able to safely provide a celebratory atmosphere for our graduates and their families. This means we must postpone the May ceremonies. We will reschedule when we can make a determination on an upcoming date.”
Students who have completed all program requirements after the spring term will receive their diplomas or certificates and will have the opportunity to participate in the graduation ceremony when it is rescheduled.
