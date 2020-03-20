Casey’s restaurant to hand out free boxes of food Friday

Casey's restaurant will hand out boxes free food from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday (Source: WECT)
By Frances Weller | March 20, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT - Updated March 20 at 10:54 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Casey’s restaurant is offering free food to anyone who wants a meal. Employees will hand out boxes of food to anyone who shows up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

The owners, Larry and Gena Casey, decided to provide the free meals after Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order to close all dine-in restaurants. Takeout orders are still allowed, but even outdoor seating is not permitted.

“It’s a blessing from us back to the community who has given us so much,” says owner Gena Casey.

Food will be provided until it runs out or until 3 p.m., whichever comes first.

Casey’s restaurant is located at 5559 Oleander Dr.

