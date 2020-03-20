Brunswick County reports third, fourth presumptive cases of COVID-19

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County has identified a total of four case of the coronavirus.
The third and fourth presumptive positive cases were announced Friday evening by county leaders.
“The County stresses the importance of social distancing into the weekend and beyond to prevent the spread of coronavirus—regardless of how well you feel or how young you are,” the press release from Brunswick County said.
The latest cases are also classified as isolated, travel- related cases.
The third case individual was not symptomatic while returning back to the area March 13, following a trip to New York. The individual later became symptomatic and reported their symptoms to a medical provider on March 15. The individual did not travel from their home while symptomatic.
The individual agreed to self-isolation after taking the test March 15 and has remained in their home since then. There is one adult contact in the home who also started to self-quarantine with the individual March 15.
The fourth case individual was tested March 13 at a doctor’s office in Tennessee while traveling. They returned to the area March 15 and they are currently self-isolating with one household contact who is self-quarantining.
Neither case has had contact with children in Brunswick County.
Brunswick County Health and Human Services team members will monitor the individuals during their self-isolation/quarantine and contact investigation has already been completed.
“Governor Roy Cooper and the NC Department of Health and Human Services have already confirmed that there is evidence of community spread in North Carolina, so it is imperative that we all follow and continue protective measures like social distancing immediately,” Health and Human Services Director David Stanley said. “Our actions can have an impact on how far the virus spreads and can better protect the most vulnerable members of our communities, including those over 65 years old, with weakened immune systems, with underlying health conditions, and pregnant mothers.”
Case number two was announced Thursday and the first COVID patient was identified early Saturday morning.
Testing is available in Brunswick County; if you suspect you have coronavirus symptoms, contact your primary medical provider first to determine if your symptoms warrant a test and if they provide tests. You can reach the county’s public health line at 910-253-2339 . Anyone with questions outside normal business hours is encourages to call the state public health call line staffed 24 hours a day to answer questions at 866-462-3821.
As of Friday afternoon, there are 137 positive cases and no deaths in North Carolina related to the coronavirus. In Brunswick County, 202 test samples have been reported, 161 of which are still pending results.
