Brunswick County reports third, fourth presumptive cases of COVID-19

“Governor Roy Cooper and the NC Department of Health and Human Services have already confirmed that there is evidence of community spread in North Carolina, so it is imperative that we all follow and continue protective measures like social distancing immediately,” Health and Human Services Director David Stanley said. “Our actions can have an impact on how far the virus spreads and can better protect the most vulnerable members of our communities, including those over 65 years old, with weakened immune systems, with underlying health conditions, and pregnant mothers.”