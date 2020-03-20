Azalea Festival reschedules Sublime, Avett Brothers concerts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Azalea Festival announced on Friday that two of the Main Stage musical acts have been rescheduled for later this year.
Sublime with Rome and Michael Franti & Spearhead will now take place on Friday, Oct. 16.
The Avett Brothers with Chatham County Line will take place the following day, on Saturday, Oct. 17.
Festival officials say tickets purchased for the previous dates for these shows will be honored on the new dates.
If you can’t make the new dates, request a refund here.
Officials said they’re working on rescheduling other Azalea Festival events for the fall such as the Airlie Luncheon Garden Party, Celebrity Reception, Street Fair, and Parade.
“It is likely that Azalea Festival events will be spread out over a few different weeks/weekends as we work around other events and scheduling conflicts in the fall,” officials stated in a news release.
