Which restaurants are offering delivery and take out? WDI, citizens work to compile lists

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order forcing all restaurants to close to dine in customers amid the coronavirus pandemic may has customers wondering which of their favorite spots are open for takeout or delivery options.
Wilmington Downtown Inc. compiled a list of locations in the central business district.
The list contains helpful information, including methods of payment, delivery fees and more.
It can be found here.
WDI also compiled a list of retail stores downtown still open for customers.
For a citywide overview, two women teamed up to create a new website: www.caringtodeliver.com
Michele Stevens Brouse and Allison Luckadoo are behind the website, which shows what restaurants are offering, where they deliver and what precautions they are taking to ensure safety.
The website is free for business owners to use. Those who are interested in listing their services can fill out a form on the homepage.
Website visitors should click on “results” to find all of the entries.
“My friend and I developed this to help local business owners and make it easier for us to all stay safe and stay home,” Luckadoo said. “I have a terminally ill nephew, so this speaks near and dear to my ♥️! Let’s stick together and be socially distant!”
