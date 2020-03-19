UNCW likely will cancel May graduation ceremonies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW officials announced Thursday morning that May commencement ceremonies will seemingly be canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We have been working toward avoiding this outcome, but it may now be inevitable. We know this is devastating news for our spring graduates and their families,” the university stated in a Facebook post.
“We so deeply regret the impact this situation is having on our students and their families, and on our employees and their families. We share in your confusion and distress, and we will offer whatever support we can as we continue to navigate the circumstances. Thank you for your understanding,” the post stated.
University officials said they do not have any information to share regarding alternate plans or dates.
Students have been on an extended spring break since March 7. On March 23, all UNCW schools will switch to online courses indefinitely in response to the coronavirus.
