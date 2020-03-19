UNCW international student works to get home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tuesday UNCW announced that all students who live in on campus housing must be out by Sunday, March 22, at 5 p.m.
For some students, it will take just a car ride to get home, but for Benjamin Keen it will take much more.
Keen is a international student from England.
“It was very quick. It’s only been hours since I booked my flight,” said Keen. “To talk about this in the sense that I’m going and not coming back, it’s sad. I’ve never fully said goodbye.”
Many of those goodbyes will have to wait; Keen says that UNCW now resembles a ghost town, not a college campus. “
There’s no one really here anymore,” said Keen. “At the food courts there’s only really staff there anymore… there’s as many staff as there are students on campus.”
When he does get back home, his coronavirus concerns will continue.
“Back home they’ve canceled all the schools now,” says Keen. “Which means there’s going to be a lot of kids running around and a lot of younger kids don’t show symptoms and if a grandparent catches that what happens there?”
He also worries about being able to get home with so few people flying there is a chance his flight could get cancelled.
