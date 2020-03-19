Second presumptive case of COVID-19 identified in Brunswick County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County officials announced a second presumptive positive case of the coronavirus Thursday night.
The announcement comes a full seven days since the individual was tested for the virus.
According to the press release, the patient became symptomatic when traveling to Connecticut and was still exhibiting symptoms when they drove back to Brunswick County last week.
County officials say the individual followed proper isolation measures as they returned to Brunswick County March 12. They reported their symptoms immediately to a medical provider and were tested the same day.
The individual and another adult in the home have been in self-isolation since taking the test. Neither has had direct contact with children in Brunswick County.
“These individuals followed textbook precautions, wearing personal protective equipment like face masks and gloves and avoiding public interaction on their return,” Health and Human Services Director David Stanley said in a press release. “They will receive regular Public Health check-ins and did all the right things to protect themselves and others.”
Brunswick County officials announced the first individual who tested positive for the virus early Saturday morning. Both Brunswick County cases are considered isolated travel cases.
COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, so residents should take the same measures recommend annually to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Stay home when you are sick.
Individuals who suspect they might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their primary medical provider before traveling to the site to inform them about your symptoms so appropriate steps can be taken to protect yourself and others.
Residents with general questions can call the NC Division of Public Health Coronavirus Call Line 24 hours a day/7 days a week at 1-866-462-3821.
