Ripley’s Aquarium offers ‘Penguin Cam’ during coronavirus threat

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Need a break from news of the coronavirus? How about looking at some penguins!
Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach’s “Penguin Playhouse” opened to the public earlier this month. Now, with local, state, and federal leaders urging Americans to practice social distancing, many are staying home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Now, however, the penguins can be seen on Ripley’s “Penguin Cam.”
To access the cuteness and take a break from the news of the world, click here.
