Police speak on enforcement of Governor Cooper’s order shutting down dining rooms, bars

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Restaurant owners across the state are looking for more guidance as to what they’re allowed to do under Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order Tuesday which shut down the dining rooms of restaurants and bars.
Conflicting information at the state level has left some owners of restaurants with patio seating wondering just how much service they can provide patrons who may wish to enjoy their meal on the deck.
At South Beach Grill on Wrightsville Beach, there’s nearly an equal amount of outdoor and indoor seating but it is all quite close together. Owners John and Elaine Andrews are allowing people to wait on the patio for their take-out order, but that’s all.
“We’re trying to make the very best of a really challenging situation. There is no playbook for this and [it’s not in] the restaurant handbook or small business in general but we know the whole community is suffering we’re just one small part of it,” said John Andrews.
At Waterman’s Brewing Company, take-out and delivery begins Thursday with a reduced menu designed to highlight meals that will travel and reheat well.
“At least at this point in time we are going to do our best to follow the guidelines and stay closed. We don’t want to help spread any kind of diseases or cause any undue stress on our staff or our patrons. We are here to serve some hot food and take care of people,” said Waterman’s Brewery Co. co-owner Craig Gee.
Wilmington police hope restaurants and their patrons will voluntarily comply with the governor’s order and respect the intention behind it.
Capt. Mat Ingram confirmed with the legal department for WECT that while there is conflicting information on what can and can’t be done, it boils down to the governor’s intent, which is to keep people apart by practicing social distancing.
While the executive order can be confusing to read, the governor’s team put it simply in a press release Tuesday, writing:
Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina restaurants and bars will be closed to sit-down service and limited to take-out or delivery orders starting at 5 pm tonight, March 17, 2020. Grocery stores, gas stations, and convenience stores, are exempt from this order and will remain open, though they may not serve sit-down food.
“The last thing we want to do at this point is start arresting people...we are like everyone else, they’re like us. We’re all trying to figure this out together. So, right now our instructions to our officers is to exercise extreme discretion, you know, we really, really want voluntary compliance when it comes to the restaurants or bars. We’re not having any issues," Capt. Ingram said.
In more than twenty years as a police officer, Capt. Ingram has never seen anything like this.
“We’re all in this together. None of us have experienced this no matter how new to the job or how long you’ve been on the job or lived in Wilmington or this country,” he said. "We haven’t experienced anything like this. We are all learning and trying to deal with it. We’re just asking for voluntary compliance as best we can so we can maintain the order that we’ve got to have to get through this.”
Restaurants operate on notoriously small profit margins and the concern is great that some may not survive a shutdown of days or weeks.
“Coming out of winter right now doesn’t help,” Gee said. “We haven’t been able to have that tourism boom yet that we normally see in March and carry us through and catch us up on everything we were falling behind on in the winter and catch up in the spring and summer.”
South Beach Grill was closed for five months after Hurricane Florence.
A new Facebook group was created to help support local restaurants who are offering some level of take-out going forward.
“It’s an unusual situation,” said Elaine Andrews. “It’s a situation we don’t quite yet know exactly how to respond to other than doing what we’re doing for the safety and health of everybody but after that there’s no insurance to help you cover this so we are just responding as best we can taking it one day at a time and hope to get through it soon and safely and everybody can get back to normal.”
