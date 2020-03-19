‘Our State’ is packed with features this month to help you getaway (without leaving your house)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The March edition of Our State will take readers to North Carolina’s middle mountains, without leaving home (travel is not recommended due to the coronavirus outbreak).
The cover of the magazine features Pilot Mountain, also known as Mt. Pilot, in the Andy Griffith Show.
“It’s a super fascinating place,” said Our State’s Digital Manager Jeremy Markovich. “You can hike up and around it and there are amazing views. It has a great history and the pictures are incredible.”
Several spots in Southeastern North Carolina are featured in the magazine, including Port City Java, the Original Salt Works, Britt’s Donuts and the House of Pickleball in Leland.
You can find it on newsstands now or order a subscription.
