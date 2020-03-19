Novant Health cancels non-essential surgeries, procedures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health joined Atrium Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health to coordinate and prepare to respond to the possibility of increasing cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Following the guidelines from the U.S. Surgeon General and the American College of Surgeons, Novant Health will reschedule non-essential surgeries, procedures and ambulatory appointments, effective Wednesday, March 18.
Emergency and essential services will continue uninterrupted.
Hospital leaders believe the changes will help to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19 and allows the facility to conserve critical resources.
Patients should call their physicians to confirm and reschedule.
David Schmitz, M.D., of Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine, said patients who believe they have COVID-19 should call their doctor first. He urged them not to visit the emergency room.
“E.R. visits are great for emergencies,” Dr. Schmitz said and highlighted heart attacks, strokes and injuries as true emergencies. “The E.R. will get overwhelmed with everybody coming in to be tested for possible respiratory symptoms. We want people to know that anybody’s primary care office is ready to see and assess them should anything be considered abnormal for them. Contact us or contact their primary care facility to be seen. Don’t overwhelm the emergency room.”
Novant Health also launched a hotline for those who have questions about the coronavirus. The number to call is 1-877-966-8262.
