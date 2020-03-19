North Carolina OB/GYN tests positive for COVID-19; last saw patients on Friday

PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCN) – An OB/GYN in Moore County, North Carolina has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a news release.
John Byron learned of his positive test Wednesday after first exhibiting symptoms the day before. He is a physician at Southern Pines Women’s Health Center, a news release from FirstHealth of the Carolinas.
Byron last had contact with patients the morning of March 13. It’s believed he contracted COVID-19 during a recent trip to Germany. He began self-quarantining after learning Germany was added to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s list of high-alert areas, the release said.
“The state epidemiologist says there was minimal exposure risk to patients who had contact with Dr. Byron,” FirstHealth’s director of infection control and prevention, Jayne Lee, R.N., said. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are informing all patients and staff who had potential contact with Dr. Byron during the week of March 9.”
Moore County announced its first case of coronavirus earlier on Wednesday. It wasn’t clear if Byron is that one confirmed case in the county or if he is an additional patient.
