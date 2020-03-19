Los Angeles Rams release running back Todd Gurley

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Los Angeles Rams have released Todd Gurley.
The superstar running back had a massive contract and a troubling injury history.
The Rams made the move several minutes before roughly $10 million in the three-time Pro Bowl selection’s contract became fully guaranteed.
Gurley will consume $20.15 million in dead salary cap space this season for the Rams, who signed the 2015 first-round pick to a four-year, $60 million contract with $45 million guaranteed in June 2018.
Gurley was cut before even playing the first year of that contract extension, which made him the highest-paid running back in the NFL at the time.
