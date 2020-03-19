Los Angeles Rams release running back Todd Gurley

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley runs a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Source: Mark J. Terrill)
March 19, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT - Updated March 19 at 4:27 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Los Angeles Rams have released Todd Gurley.

The superstar running back had a massive contract and a troubling injury history.

The Rams made the move several minutes before roughly $10 million in the three-time Pro Bowl selection’s contract became fully guaranteed.

Gurley will consume $20.15 million in dead salary cap space this season for the Rams, who signed the 2015 first-round pick to a four-year, $60 million contract with $45 million guaranteed in June 2018.

Gurley was cut before even playing the first year of that contract extension, which made him the highest-paid running back in the NFL at the time.

