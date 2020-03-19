Jimbo’s owner worried after closing restaurant to in-house diners for first time in 43 years

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s a first for Anna Pastalos, owner of Jimbo’s restaurant on College Road in Wilmington. For the first time in 43 years, the popular breakfast house is not able to welcome customers inside the restaurant.
“It was difficult coming in this morning and no customers here,” Pastalos admitted.
Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order Tuesday that closed all in-dining restaurants and bars. Takeout, delivery and drive-thru restaurants are still permitted as the state tries to control coronavirus exposure.
Pastalos says that going from 400-500 customers a day during the week and 700-800 customers on the weekends to only 25 takeouts Wednesday has her worried, especially for her employees, some who have been there for 25 years.
“We try our hardest to keep the jobs for those employees because we’re just like a big family,” she said. “They have kids, they have mortgages, they have car payments and I just worry how they’re going to make it.”
Pastalos says they will continue providing takeout orders for breakfast and lunch and hope that their customers will come in. They are also offering to make deliveries to their regular elderly customers.
“We take it a day at a time and if the demand is for longer hours, we’re willing to do it,” she says. "We’ll do whatever it takes.”
