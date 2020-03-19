HEARTWARMING: 95-year-old overwhelmed with joy from surprise birthday celebration

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman was brought to tears when her family members worked with caregivers from Trinity Grove Senior Care Community to coordinate a special birthday celebration.
Visitor restrictions at healthcare facilities across the country are in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus and keep vulnerable age groups safe.
Despite the restriction, Ruth's children pulled off the surprise party of a lifetime.
The celebration began with cake and unexpected Facetime calls with her children.
“How in the world did you do that,” Ruth asked the caregivers. But the surprise didn’t end there.
Her children told her to turn around and look out the window where her grandchildren and great-grandchildren had gathered with smiles and birthday signs for this beloved 95 year old woman.
Ruth was overwhelmed with joy from this incredible surprise. Happiest of birthdays, Ruth!
