Hallmark looks to spread Christmas cheer during quarantine with movie marathon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Hallmark Channel is looking to make things a little more merry and bright for its fans stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak.
Entertainment Tonight is reporting that the channel will kick off a special Christmas movie marathon beginning Friday, March 12.
The 27-movie marathon will kick off at noon Friday with A Christmas Detour starring Candace Cameron Bure.
The last film of the marathon, Christmas in Rome starring Lacey Chabert, begins at 6 p.m. Sunday.
The full marathon schedule can be found here.
