FTCC cancels spring commencement, postponed until December

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Fayetteville Technical Community College has cancelled its spring graduation ceremony amid coronavirus concerns.
“This difficult decision was made out of an abundance of caution and concern for the health and safety of students and their families, faculty, staff, and the community,” said president Dr. J. Larry Keen in a statement released Thursday.
“While we hope the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will be improving by May 15, the date we had set for graduation, the current situation is far too serious for us to count on this. FTCC is doing all it can to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved with the campus and their families,” Keen added.
Students scheduled to participate in the commencement service will be able to walk across stage in December during winter commencement.
